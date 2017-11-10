Wahlert is back in 4A State Volleyball finals - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Wahlert is back in 4A State Volleyball finals

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
Second ranked Dubuque Wahlert swept Lewis Central Council Bluffs in three sets to advance to the 4A State Championship match. The Golden Eagles will defend their State title against Sergeant Bluff-Luton which upset top ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier.

