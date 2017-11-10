Top Ranked Cedar Falls back in 5A State Finals - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Top Ranked Cedar Falls back in 5A State Finals

Posted: Updated:
Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

Top ranked Cedar Falls looking to take care of some unfinished business. The Tigers sweep Linn-Mar 3-0 in the 5A State Volleyball semifinals to move into a championship showdown on Friday against West Des Moines Valley.  Cedar Falls is hoping to improve on last year's runnerup finish.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.