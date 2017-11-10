Columbus rallies to get into the 3A State volleyball final - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Columbus rallies to get into the 3A State volleyball final

Posted: Updated:
Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

Third ranked Waterloo Columbus rallied from two sets down to beat Kuemper Catholic 3 sets to 2 to advance to the Class 3-A State Championship match.

Senior Anna Sinnott led the Sailors with 31 kills and Sydney Schultz added 16. Columbus plays Sioux Center for the 3A Championship on Friday.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.