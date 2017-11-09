Cedar Bend Humane Society fundraiser 'Help Us Help Them' raises - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Cedar Bend Humane Society fundraiser 'Help Us Help Them' raises $60k

Posted: Updated:
KWWL's Abby Turpin was Master of Ceremonies KWWL's Abby Turpin was Master of Ceremonies
ASPCA's Bruce Earnest, KWWL's Abby Turpin, Karla Beckman & Kristy Gardner ASPCA's Bruce Earnest, KWWL's Abby Turpin, Karla Beckman & Kristy Gardner

The 'Help Us Help Them' fundraiser for the Cedar Bend Humane Society was held Thursday evening at the Hilton Garden Inn in Cedar Falls. 

Much to the delight of organizers, almost 500 people showed up to show their support for the organization and the animals they serve.  And support they did.  The CBHS co-directors, Kristy Gardner and Karla Beckman, told KWWL the event raised $60,000.

From its beginning more than 119 years ago, the Cedar Bend Humane Society has provided services for animals in need in the greater Black Hawk County area. 

Thursday's event included a full program, emceed by KWWL's Abby Turpin.  Guest speakers included Board President, Joanne Koweil, Sue Martin and Dr. Kent Melick. The packed room also heard from Responder Safety Manager for the ASPCA's Field Investigations and Response Team, Bruce Earnest.

To donate to the CBHS or see their current adoptable animals, visit their website.

