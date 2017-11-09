Navy recognizes 75th Anniversary of The Five Sullivan Brothers' deaths

It's almost 75 years to the date since the Sullivan brothers were killed during combat.

Born and raised in Waterloo, the five Sullivan brothers enlisted together following the attack on Pearl Harbor. The young men then lost their lives together when the USS Juneau was sunk by the enemy on November 13, 1942.

Today, their granddaughter and grand-niece lead the family's charge to keep their memory alive. Kelly Sullivan is the ship sponsor for the USS Sullivans, which was named in honor of her grandfather and his brothers.

To mark the anniversary, the ship docked back in Staten Island where it was commissioned nearly 20 years ago. Kelly was able to travel to New York to witness it.

Through lasting memorials, Waterloo has endeavored to make sure they are remembered, their sacrifice is never forgotten, and their motto "We Stick Together" lives on.

The Grout Museum will honor the brothers in a special ceremony on Saturday, November 18th at 1 p.m. Kelly Sullivan will speak during the ceremony.