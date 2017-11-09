Coats recalled due to choking hazard

OshKosh is recalling thousand of baby jackets due to a choking hazard.

The recall involves quilted jackets sold in pink and gray.

OshKosh has received three reports of snaps detaching, including one report of a child putting a detached snap in her mouth.

The jackets were sold at multiple stores nationwide in August and September of this year.

You can return the jackets to any OshKosh or Carter's store for a full refund.