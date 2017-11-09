Sen. Grassley comments about Veterans Day

Senator Chuck Grassley has the following comment about Veterans Day 2017:

“As a nation, we owe America’s veterans a debt of gratitude. These men and women in uniform maintained the nation’s military readiness 24/7, 365 days a year. Whether working behind the scenes or fighting on the front lines, our veterans have served around the clock and around the world during our nation’s hours of need. On this Veterans Day, let’s renew our commitment to America’s veterans: seek out a friend or neighbor who served in the military and say thank you, visit a hometown veteran in a local nursing home or offer to volunteer with your local veterans’ service organization. The very least our nation can do is honor their sacrifice.”