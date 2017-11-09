News Photojournalist - Part Time - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

News Photojournalist - Part Time

KWWL, the NBC affiliate serving eastern Iowa, is looking for a part time photographer/editor with a creative eye, technical expertise and can-do attitude. You’ll also need to understand the importance of visual composition, natural sound and quality lighting. The successful candidate must be able to deliver great video on a daily basis in our very competitive 21-county market.

KWWL has Sony HD cameras, live trucks, including a brand-new satellite SUV and bonded cellular live backpacks so we can go live from just about anywhere.

KWWL is proud to be a Quincy Media station.  Learn why our family-owned broadcast group has a reputation as one of the best media companies to work for at: www.careersatquincy.com.

To apply, send your resume and a link to your reel to:

Nikki Newbrough, Assignment Manager
KWWL Television, Inc.
511 East Fifth Street
Waterloo, IA 50703
nnewbrough@kwwl.com

KWWL TV, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer

