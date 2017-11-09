Report alleges Louis C.K. sexual misconduct - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Report alleges Louis C.K. sexual misconduct

(AP) -
The New York Times has published a story about Louis C.K. in which several women accuse the comedian of sexual misconduct, including masturbating in front of them.
   A publicist for C.K. did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press. Another publicist told the Times the comedian would not respond to their reporting.
   Five women -- including comedians Dana Min Goodman, Abby Schachner, Julia Wolov and Rebecca Corry -- allege C.K. either masturbated in front of them, asked to do so or did so over the phone.
   The Emmy-winning star of FX's "Louie" is known for his candid, warts-and-all personal humor, which also involves bodily fluids and sex.
