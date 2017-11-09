VETERANS DAY: Monument dedication Saturday - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

VETERANS DAY: Monument dedication Saturday

Posted: Updated:
ALLISON (KWWL) -

A monument honoring all veterans will be dedicated on Veterans Day in Allison.

The ceremony starts at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

Watch the interview attached to this story for more information.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.