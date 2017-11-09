USS The Sullivans in Staten Island for Veterans Day - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

USS The Sullivans in Staten Island for Veterans Day

NEW YORK (KWWL) -

Monday marks 75 years since the Sullivan Brothers were killed.

The five siblings from Waterloo died when a torpedo hit the USS Juneau on November 13, 1942.

According to the Navy, the USS The Sullivans is now at the same pier in Staten Island where the ship was commissioned 20 years ago.

The ship is there for Veterans Day.

