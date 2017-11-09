Historic silent theater turned into event space

The show goes on tonight as a silent theater more than a century old is renovated into an event space.

What was the Ideal Theater in Newbo is now Ideal Social Hall.

"Some of the original features that we were able to restore are the tile out front where it says the Ideal on the floor there as well as the original ceilings," says Co-Owner Steph Jelinek.

The building is now a space ready to entertain.

It can be rented out for weddings, meetings, reunions, you name it.

The silent theater shut down decades ago and since then the building has been used in many different ways including a hardware store and an automotive paint shop.

The building survived the flood of 2008 and was bought two years ago by the Jelinek family who began renovating it.

It's a wealth of history in the Newbo area ready to make new memories.

"It's just exciting to have it done and be ready to start taking those reservations and allowing people to make memories in our space," says Jelinek.

Newbo continues to grow and expand in fact more condos are being built right now.

The growth is fun to watch for Jelinek whose family has owned property in the Newbo district for 25 years including Parlor City Pub & Eatery.

"The completion of the flood wall will release a lot more property for development and I think it will be exciting over the next five years to really see where this district goes," she tells us.

Tonight Ideal Social Hall is having their grand opening, the event is open to the public.

There will be food, beverages and a D.J.

The event is from 5-9 p.m.