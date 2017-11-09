Two injured after rollover in Clayton County - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Two injured after rollover in Clayton County

Posted: Updated:

Two people are injured after a rollover crash in Clayton County.

It happened Saturday on U.S. 52 near Kale Ave. Clayton County Sheriffs say Terina Weiland lost control of her car, drove into a ditch, and rolled.

She, and another person, were taken to Guttenberg Municipal Hospital. Weiland was then transported to University of Iowa Hospitals in serious condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.