Two injured after rollover in Clayton County

Two people are injured after a rollover crash in Clayton County.

It happened Saturday on U.S. 52 near Kale Ave. Clayton County Sheriffs say Terina Weiland lost control of her car, drove into a ditch, and rolled.

She, and another person, were taken to Guttenberg Municipal Hospital. Weiland was then transported to University of Iowa Hospitals in serious condition.

The crash remains under investigation.