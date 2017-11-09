Hansen 4th graders win 'Gift of the Heart' award

A group of students from Hansen Elementary School, who raised over $6,000 for an inclusive playground, were honored today at the National Philanthropy Day luncheon.

The students are currently 4th graders at Hansen with Beau Weichers, a young boy who has balance issues and was born with a rare brain abnormality, making him epileptic. Last year, the group created the 'Bracelets for Beau' project to raise money for an inclusive playground that their buddy, Beau, could use comfortably, despite his disabilities.

That project sparked a movement and because of their idea, over $6,000 has been raised in less than 6 months. Beau's mother, Amanda, nominated the group for an award recognizing youth philanthropy in our community. The group won the 'Gift of Heart: Youth' award today.

"Many of the kids had birthday parties where they told people that, instead of gifts, to bring money to donate to the park," said Amanda Weicher. "These kids have also set up lemonade stands, had garage sales and raked yards to raise money for the park. It has inspired other children throughout the community to do the same. It's amazing to watch. These kids are 9 and 10 years old."

For more information on Place to Play Park and Beau's Beautiful Blessings CLICK HERE.