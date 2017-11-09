Teen safe after being hit by truck in Marion - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Teen safe after being hit by truck in Marion

Written by Kristin Rogers, Multimedia Journalist
MARION (KWWL) -

UPDATE: The Marion Police Department says a 13-year-old boy was hit by a pickup truck this morning while he was riding his bike.

Police say Todd Evans of Marion was turning south onto 10th Street from Tower Terrace Road when he collided with the teen in the crosswalk. 

The teen was treated on scene for minor injuries and released. 

At the time of the accident the crosswalk was being controlled by a crossing guard.

Evans was given a traffic citation. 

The Marion Police Department confirms a child was riding a bike when they were hit by a truck this morning. 

Police say it happened at the intersection of 10th Street and Tower Terrace Road near Linn Mar, they were unsure of the child's age.

We are told everyone is safe. 

