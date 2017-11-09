One hurt in collision between SUV, semi

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office responded to a collision between an SUV and a semi, with one person taken to the hospital.

Sheriff's deputies say the crash happened near the intersection of V Avenue and 170th Street northeast of Sumner on Tuesday morning, around 10:30 a.m.

Deputies say the semi and part of the attached trailer were through the intersection as the SUV also attempted to pass through. 37-year-old Eureka Labuschagne was behind the wheel of the SUV, while 71-year-old Lawain Meier was driving the semi. Officers say both are from Sumner. Labuschagne was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries following the crash, while no injuries were reported for Meier.

Labuschagne now faces charges on three traffic offenses, according to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office.