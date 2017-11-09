UPDATE: Former teacher charged with over 100 violations of inappropriate conduct

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KTIV) - The Sioux Center Police Department said they arrested and charged 35-year-old Curtis Van Dam of Sioux Center, Iowa.



Van Dam has been charged with 14 counts sexual exploitation by a teacher, 72 counts of sexual abuse in the 2nd degree, 12 counts of sexual abuse in the 3rd degree, two counts lascivious acts with a child Class C Felony, one count of lascivious acts with a child Class D Felony, 34 counts of lascivious conduct with a minor and five counts indecent exposure.



Police said the charges stem after a complaint was lodged with police on October 18, 2017, after alleged inappropriate conduct between Van Dam, who was a teacher at Sioux Center Christian School and a student attending the school.

The earliest alleged allegations police have investigated occurred in August of 2013 through October 2017.



Police said the violations occurred at various locations including Sioux Center Christian School and involved numerous children.



Van Dam was arrested and transported to the Sioux County Jail.



Police said the investigation continues and additional charges are possible.



In a statement from Sioux Center Christian School, Head of the School Josh Bowar confirmed Van Dam was a former 5th-grade teacher at the school.



Bowar said in a statement, "Our primary focus now, as a Christ-centered school community, is to protect and care for our students. Christian counselors are in our school today, ready to help any student who needs someone to talk to. We are holding a meeting tonight for parents with professional counselors, so parents can be equipped with the resources they need to talk with their children and help them through this situation."



Bowar said Van Dam's employment was terminated in October and the school is cooperating fully with the investigation.

