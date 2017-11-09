Hawkeyes 'Kid Captain' hails from Central City

10-year-old Cooper Foster of Central City will be the Kid Captain for Saturday's game against Wisconsin.

Foster was diagnosed by the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital with Hirschsprung's disease, a condition that affects the large intestine and makes it difficult for the body to eliminate waste.

When he was two weeks old, his parents realized he wasn't gaining weight and wasn’t having bowel movements. One day he projectile-vomited after eating and his parents took him to a Cedar Rapids hospital, where he was admitted for 10 days. After being fed through a feeding tube, Cooper still wasn’t having bowel movements.

Pediatric specialists at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital discovered none of his large intestine was working properly.

Since then, Cooper has undergone three surgeries and his quality of life has improved.

