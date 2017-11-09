Parents plead not guilty in death of baby found rotting in swing

The parents of a 4-month-old who died in August have pleaded not guilty to murder and child endangerment charges.

Zachary Koehn and Cheyanne Harris both filed written arraignments and not guilty pleas on November 8.

Emergency responders found their baby's body in a powered infant swing/seat at their Alta Vista home on August 30. According to the criminal complaint, the four-month-old was also found to have maggots on him.

