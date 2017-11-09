Man accused of pouring boiling water on dog

A California man is in custody after allegedly pouring boiling water on his girlfriend's caged dog.

Enping Qu was arrested yesterday.

Witnesses called authorities after hearing the dog, Sophie, yelp in pain. They say they spotted the man and watched him pour water on the dog at least five times. The incident was apparently recorded on video.

When deputies responded, they found Qu had a tea kettle with hot water on a warming plate.

“The dog’s coat and skin were warm from the water,” according to a sheriff’s news release.

The water in the kettle measured at 129 degrees and the dog was taken to a veterinarian for observation.

Sophie is recovering at the Inland Valley Humane Society and taking medication to ease her pain.

Vets expect the pooch to make a full recovery.