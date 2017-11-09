Rockefeller Center Christmas tree being cut down today in Pennsy - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Rockefeller Center Christmas tree being cut down today in Pennsylvania

Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
The Christmas tree this year for Rockefeller Center in New York City is coming from Pennsylvania.

The giant Norway Spruce is being cut down today, and will then begin its journey to the Big Apple.

The annual Christmas tree lighting is taking place on Nov. 29 and will be on display until Sunday, Jan. 7. 

