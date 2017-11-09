84 counts of sex abuse filed against northwest Iowa teacher - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

84 counts of sex abuse filed against northwest Iowa teacher

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (AP) - A northwest Iowa fifth-grade teacher already charged with lascivious acts with a child now faces 84 counts of sexual abuse and other charges.

Police say 36-year-old Curtis Van Dam, of Sioux Center, also is charged with 14 counts of sexual exploitation by a teacher. Jail records say he remained in custody Thursday. His attorney didn't immediately return a call from The Associated Press.

Police say the charges stem from incidents involving numerous children between August 2013 and last month. A news release says the crimes occurred at various locations, including Sioux Center Christian School, where Van Dam worked.

Police began investigating after a complaint was filed alleging inappropriate conduct between Van Dam and a student at the school.

