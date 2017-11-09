In China, former Iowa Gov. Branstad plays crucial role in bilateral meeting

Former Iowa Governor Terry Branstad is utilizing his time as U.S. Ambassador to China.

Branstad joined President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at an expanded bilateral meeting in Beijing.

During the meeting, President Trump pledged to President Xi that they will make trade fair, and that the two believe a solution exists to North Korea's nuclear and missile weapons programs.

The President also hailed his personal relationship with China's president, saying they'll work together to solve mutual problems.

Iowa's former governor has his own long-standing relationship with the Chinese President. They first met back in 1985, when Xi visited Iowa as part of a diplomatic trip.

Back in December, Branstad accepted President Trump's nomination to be the new U.S. Ambassador to China. He was confirmed in May, and resigned as governor shortly after, making Kim Reynolds Iowa's first female governor.

President Trump selected Branstad for the position to advance U.S. and international interests.