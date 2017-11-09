University of Iowa shows its support for veterans with flag disp - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

University of Iowa shows its support for veterans with flag display

Written by Kaylie Plowman, Producer
The University of Iowa is showing appreciation for all of our veterans this week. 

On the U of I's campus, you can find a big united "I' made of flags on the lawn in front of Iowa's Old Capitol.

There are approximately 5,500 small American flags that honor veterans who are linked to the University of Iowa and/or community. 

Each flag has a tag on it that shows the veteran's name, rank, years of service, and tours. 

On Friday, the University of Iowa Veterans Association and Reserve Officer's Training Corps is holding a ceremony to honor Iowa's veterans. There will be a raising of the American flag over the Old Capitol. 

