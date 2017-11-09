Young boy gets his wish to be a UPS driver, just like his pal

A UPS driver and a five-year-old boy in North Carolina have formed quite the friendship.

Little James Walker wants to be a UPS driver. Here's why:

Every now and again, the big brown truck stops by his house. The truck has a driver inside that has stolen his heart.

Kellie Martin started delivering at Walker's house about a year ago.

She made fast friends with the boy.

When Martin found out her little buddy wanted to be just like her, she entered him into a UPS contest.

Martin says, "When he saw his little truck, he just jumped up and down, and he said you've got my UPS truck, you've got my UPS truck!"

It's a pint-sized version of the real thing.

In a week, Walker's put about a million miles on the little truck.

An adorable bond between two unlikely buddies.

James now rolls around his driveway, delivering pretend packages to pretend people.

He stops every once in a while to hand out biscuits to the family dogs.