Young boy gets his wish to be a UPS driver, just like his pal - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Young boy gets his wish to be a UPS driver, just like his pal

Posted: Updated:

A UPS driver and a five-year-old boy in North Carolina have formed quite the friendship.

Little James Walker wants to be a UPS driver. Here's why: 

Every now and again, the big brown truck stops by his house. The truck has a driver inside that has stolen his heart. 

Kellie Martin started delivering at Walker's house about a year ago. 

She made fast friends with the boy. 

When Martin found out her little buddy wanted to be just like her, she entered him into a UPS contest.

Martin says, "When he saw his little truck, he just jumped up and down, and he said you've got my UPS truck, you've got my UPS  truck!" 

It's a pint-sized version of the real thing. 

In a week, Walker's put about a million miles on the little truck. 

An adorable bond between two unlikely buddies. 

James now rolls around his driveway, delivering pretend packages to pretend people.

He stops every once in a while to hand out biscuits to the family dogs. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.