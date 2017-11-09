Matthew McConaughey delivers 4,500 free turkeys on his birthday - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Matthew McConaughey delivers 4,500 free turkeys on his birthday

Written by Amanda Gilbert, Multimedia Journalist
Well-known actor Matthew McConaughey spent his birthday giving back to others. 

He delivered 4,500 turkeys to families in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky. 

Volunteers helped out with the surprise. 

“Thanksgiving, gratitude, we believe in our family that the more you’re thankful for, the more that you show gratification, the more that you’re gonna create in your life to be thankful for,” McConaughey said in the Facebook video. 

