Columbus beats Beckman to advance to 2A Volleyball semifinals

In 3A Beckman faces Waterloo Columbus. The Blazers beat Columbus in a three set match in a tournament in early September--the Sailors looking for a little revenge on a bigger stage.

The Sailors stay on the attack with their big hitters. Olivia Fain sets Anna Sinnott for the kill. Columbus takes the first set 24 to 18.

In the second set, Columbus remains aggressive...This time fain sets Sydney Schultz for one of her 15kills. The Sailors win the set 24-18.

In the third set the Beckman battles back, Caroline Kluesner with one of her 13 kills helps Beckman win it 25-20...

The fourth set was tied at 27...Until the Sailors scored the final two points of the match--- Anna Sinnott's 30th kill of the match gives Columbus a three sets to one victory. The Sailors move to the semifinals

Anna Sinnott, "It's awesome we knew they were going to be a really good team considering they took a game from us in the beginning of the season but we knew it was going to be a hard fight they played great and we played great, its great that we stepped up and its awesome we got the first one and we are moving up."

Hannah Nuss Columbus Head Coach, "Every team that has made the state tournament is great and we were very blessed with a tough road to get here as well so I think that that helped us along to prepare for this but it definitely feels good to be past that first round."

Columbus plays Keumper Catholic in the semifinals on Thursday.