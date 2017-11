Dike-New Hartford and Grundy Center Advance, IC Regina falls at 2A State Volleyball

IN THEIR FIRST STATE APPEARANCE SINCE 2013, IOWA CITY'S REGINA TAKING ON WESTERN CHRISTIAN.

DOWN IN THE FIRST SET REGALS FIND SOME STRIDE,

JAEDYNN EVANS WITH THE SERVE AND THE ACE -- MAKING THAT BACK TO BACK ACES FOR HER FOR THE TYING POINT AT 12 A PIECE

ALEX WEISE AT THE NET -- BUT THE BLOCK GOES OUT OF BOUNDS

REGALS COME CLOSER IN SET NUMBER TWO LOSING 20 TO 25

REGALS GET SWEPT IN THREE....

TOP RANKED DIKE-NEW HARTFORD UP AGAINST WAPSIE VALLEY -- WOLVERINIES THE DEFENDING CHAMPS LOOK TO DO IT AGAIN

MORGAN WEBER WITH THE KILL -- TO END THE FIRST SET 25 TO 12 -- WOLVERINES

WOVERINES SHOWING OFF JUST HOW DEEP THIS TEAM IS... AMBER RICKERT IN SET TWO WITH THE KILL HER 14TH OF 17

WEBER FINISHES WITH 16

MADISON HEDGES WITH THE ACE -- WOLVERINES ROLL INTO THE SEMI-FINALS WITH A CLEAN SWEAP

"Not having to focus on one hitter is very important for us and Amber, you know, tonight did a very nice job for us in the middle. It was working for us. Other nights we have other people step up but tonight she really came through for us."

GRUNDY CENTER UP AGAINST A TEAM FROM FAR OUT WEST -- SIDNEY

BROOK FLATER WITH THE KILL RIGHT DOWN THE MIDDLE

UP NEXT OUT LEFT EMERSON KRACHT BEATS THE BLOCK AND BRINGS IT DOWN

AND WITH THE MATCH POINT KYAH LUHRING GETS DOWN SETS UP FLATER FOR THE KILL