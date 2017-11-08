UPDATE: Runoff election set in Waverly, Infelt short 5 votes

UPDATE: Officials with the Bremer County Auditor's office say incumbent Mayor Charles Infelt received 1,010 votes, while write-in candidate Dean Soash received 994 votes. They say Infelt needed 1,015 votes to avoid a runoff. Runoff elections will take place on December 5th.

Currently, 16 votes is the difference between two candidates running for Waverly Mayor.

The Bremer County Auditor says it's still too close to call, as last-minute write-in candidate Dean Soash is right behind incumbent Waverly Mayor Charles Infelt.

Soash says, "My wife and I talked about it and neither one of us were quite sure we wanted to make the time commitment among other things. Lo and behold, 2 days after the filing deadline, she gave 'spousal approval', is what I call it."

As of Wednesday evening, Infelt was ahead by 16 with 1,010 votes to Soash's 994.

Infelt says, "We had huge support so I feel real good about that, but my opponent did too."

Soash was someone who was often vocal at City Council Meetings.

He says, "I feel that there has been a loss of decorum in the council chambers and no one has stepped up to correct it. Some of the meetings got ugly."

The council's approved pedestrian-only bridge is a hot topic that Mayor Infelt recently vetoed.

"Through it all, we started to move to a consensus, vehicular and pedestrian. It took us 2 and a half years to get there, but that's what a mayor does...he leads a process," he says.

Soash says he would have vetoed it too.

With the vote so close tonight, there's still no official word on who will be mayor. Infelt says win or lose, he will still be focused on Waverly.

"We must figure out how to be for each other, and I will applaud him and I know he (Soash) applauds me," Infelt says.

The Bremer County Auditor says the absentee board will be meeting tomorrow at 1 p.m. That's when we can expect to hear if a run-off will or will not happen come December.