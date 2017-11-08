Houses getting rehabbed in Dubuque's Washington neighborhood - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Houses getting rehabbed in Dubuque's Washington neighborhood

Written by Shirley Descorbeth, Multimedia Journalist
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

Multiple homes in Dubuque's Washington neighborhood are getting new life.

It's a partnership between the City of Dubuque and the non-profit organization, Community Housing Initiatives (CHI) to renovate multiple houses, then sell them at an affordable price. 

"Part of this effort is to build around these buyers commitment to the neighborhood, to build a sense of community," said David Harris, local representative for CHI. 

Since the partnership five years ago, the plan has been restore up to 40 houses. CHI has purchased 28 to renovate. To date, 17 have been sold.

The properties are gutted, and restored to their historical features, like a four bedroom, two bath, located at 1404 Jackson Street. "It's a really beautiful old home, it was originally a duplex, and we've converted it back into a single family property," Harris said.

The incentive for buyers -- a renovated home at an affordable cost.  "With the financing available through the city, generally speaking our buyers will pay less to own a house, then they were paying previously to rent a place."

There's also a positive impact on the community, one that was once neglected. 

"One of the real beauties of the Washington neighborhood is that its centrally located to everything, you can walk everywhere. Our buyers generally work downtown, they can walk to work, you have the farmer's market, the downtown festivals,  the Millwork District, the brewpubs and restaurants." said Harris.

In total, Dubuque is investing $750,000 in the program over the next few years. 

For more information, visit: http://www.cityofdubuque.org/2507/CHANGE

