Officials: Body of man found in burned out Iowa storage unit - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Officials: Body of man found in burned out Iowa storage unit

Posted: Updated:

MILFORD, Iowa (AP) -- Authorities say the body of a man has been found in the burned remains of a northern Iowa storage unit.
   The Sioux City Journal reports that firefighters were called Tuesday night to the storage unit in north Milford for a report of a fire. Arriving firefighters from Milford and Arnolds Park-Okoboji found the fire had spread to other units.
   After the blaze was extinguished, the body of a man was found inside a unit.
   An autopsy has been ordered. The Dickinson County Sheriff and the Milford and Arnolds Park police departments are among those investigating.
   The identity of the man has not been released.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.