Video of enthusiastic 6-year-old choir singer goes viral

A 6-year-old Tennessee girl is becoming an internet sensation after a video was posted of her 'waving her hands in the air like she just don't care'.

Young Loren Patterson was singing with her church choir on Sunday October 29th, when she became especially moved by the music.

In the video, posted on Facebook by her mom, Loren, positioned a the end of a row of children, just keeps grooving as the music goes on, even when the children's singing part is completed.

Amazingly, it was the first time Loren performed at the 2,000-member church.

As of November 4th, the video has been viewed more than 23 million times. The little girl has touched so many people around the world, the family says they've been inundated by heartfelt stories from some who claim the video has changed their lives.