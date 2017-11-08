Police identify couple found dead in Mason City home

MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) - Authorities have identified two people found slain inside a northern Iowa home and say a man arrested in their deaths is their grandson.

Mason City police say the bodies of 61-year-old Kenneth Hackbart and his wife, 64-year-old Kathleen Hackbart, where found in their home Tuesday morning after officers were sent to the house for a welfare check.

Police say 25-year-old Codie Matz, who was arrested charged with murder in the deaths, is the couple's grandson and that he lived with them in their home.

Police say Matz was not at the home when the bodies were found and that the Hackbarts' car was missing. Matz was later arrested in Bondurant.

Matz remained jailed Wednesday. Court records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for him.

