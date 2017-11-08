UMGC donates $10,000 to McGregor tornado relief - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

UMGC donates $10,000 to McGregor tornado relief

Posted: Updated:
Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
Connect
McGREGOR (KWWL) -

The Upper Mississippi Gaming Corporation donated $10,000 for recovery efforts after a tornado destroyed much of McGregor.  The money will be used to replace and repair trees, park benches and picnic tables.

Mayor Harold Brooks and City Administration Lynette Sander accepted the check from Executive Director Sindee Gohde and UMGC Board Member Brandie Backes. 

