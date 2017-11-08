Cedar Rapids man arrested after armed robbery in Target parking lot

One person is arrested after an apparent armed robbery in a store parking lot. Cedar Rapids Police say a man went up to a 19-year-old who was in his car in the Target parking lot at 3400 Edgewood Road SW.

The victim says the thief threatened him with what appeared to be a gun, saying he needed to go to an ATM and take out cash. Officers were able to identify the criminal using surveillance video from the store.

31-year-old Quincy Franklin was arrested and charged with first degree robbery. The victim was not hurt.