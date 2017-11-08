UPDATED: Veterans Day freebies in your area

Businesses all across Iowa are saluting veterans and active-duty members for their service with a number of giveaways.

This list includes free meals, services and discounts at participating stores. The giveaways take place not only on Veterans Day, so please read the description carefully.

*NOTE: Not all locations may participate in the giveaways.

FOOD:

Applebee’s

Veterans and Active Duty Military can select a free meal from a limited menu on Veteran’s Day. Provide proof of service required.

Bruegger’s Bagels

U.S. Military Veterans and active military members who show ID and proof of service can receive a Free Small Drip Coffee. No purchase necessary.

Buffalo Wild Wings Free Wings

All day long on Saturday, November 11, veterans and active duty military who dine-in at their local B-Dubs can receive a free one small order of traditional or boneless wings and a side of fries. At participating U.S. locations only.

Chili’s

Get a free meal on Veterans Day from a special menu containing five choices. This offer is available for both veterans and active duty military members.

Chuck E. Cheese

To thank service members past and present, on Veteran’s Day on Nov. 11, Chuck E. Cheese’s will be offering one free personal pizza to all active and retired military members at participating stores nationwide. Promo code #5500.

Denny’s All You Can Eat Pancakes

All active, inactive, and retired military personnel at all participating Denny’s restaurants nationwide will receive a free Build Your Own Grand Slam breakfast on Friday, Nov. 10, from 5 a.m. to noon. Diners must show ID to receive this offer.

Dunkin’ Donuts

On November 11, Veterans and active duty military can enjoy a free donut at Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants nationwide, no purchase necessary.

Famous Dave’s

On Nov. 11, in honor of Veteran’s Day all former and current military personnel will receive a free two meat Combo.

Fazoli’s

November 10th through Sunday, November 12th all active, inactive and retired military personnel receive a free spaghetti with marinara or meat sauce.

Houlihan’s

Receive a free entree from a select menu on Veteran’s Day 11/11 with proof of veteran status or active service in the military.

Hy-Vee Free Breakfast

Hy-Vee is providing a free breakfast buffet for veterans during regular breakfast hours on Veterans Day.

Little Caesars Pizza

On Saturday, November 11, from 11am to 2pm, veterans and active military members can receive a free $5 HOT-N-READY® Lunch Combo.

McDonald’s – Iowa City, Coralville, North Liberty, Williamsburg, Washington, West Branch, Walcott, Muscatine, IA

Stop into any of our McDonald’s restaurants on Veterans Day for a Free Extra Value Meal with any military ID this Veterans Day.

Olive Garden

Head to an Olive Garden on Veterans Day for a free meal, which includes an entrée from a special Veterans Day menu, plus unlimited soup or salad and garlic breadsticks. Although ID is required to claim the discount, Olive Garden has a long list of documents it considers acceptable, such as a military earnings statement.

Outback Steakhouse Free Bloomin’ Onion® and a beverage

All active, retired military and veterans get a free Bloomin’ Onion® and a beverage on Veterans Day. Must have valid identification. Additionally, November 12 through November 16, military members will receive 20% off their check and, beginning November 17, Military, Fire and Police heroes will receive 10% off their check.

Panera Bread

Free breakfast sandwiches until 10 a.m. Saturday at participating locations. After 10 a.m., military members get a coupon for a free pastry to use on a future visit.

Red Lobster

To thank Veterans, active duty military and reservists, Red Lobster will offer a free appetizer or dessert from their select Veterans Day menu. To receive offer, show a valid military ID on Saturday, November 11th.

Red Robin

All Veterans and Active Duty Military get a free dine-in Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries on Veterans Day 11/11.

Texas Roadhouse

On Saturday November 11th, select from a free special veterans lunch menu including a beverage and sides.

TGI Fridays Free Lunch

Guests who show valid military ID can enjoy a free lunch menu item up to $12. This offer is valid on Saturday, November 11th, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time.

Village Inn Free Breakfast

All who have served get a free Inn-Credible V.I.B. breakfast on Veterans Day.

OTHER SERVICES:

Grout Museum Distrtict/Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum

Veterans and active duty military may enjoy free coffee and free museum admission on 11/11/17 from 9am to 5pm.

Great Clips Free Haircut

On Veterans Day, customers who come in for a haircut at any U.S. Great Clips salon will receive a free haircut card to give to an active/inactive/retired military member of any branch, including the National Guard. Veterans can also visit any U.S. Great Clips salon on November 11 to get either a free haircut that day or to pick up a free haircut card to use later. Haircuts are redeemable until Dec. 31.

Sports Clips

Through its Help A Hero campaign, participating stores offer free haircuts to service members and veterans with valid military identification. Stores also are collecting money for scholarships.

Car wash

Get a free car wash at participating locations nationwide. Find a list of locations at www.graceforvets.org/veterans.

STORE DISCOUNTS:

Bed Bath & Beyond: 25% off entire purchase Nov. 9-12 in-store only.

Dollar General: 11% discount in-store and online with promo code VET17 on Saturday.

Home Depot: 10% discount.

Jo-Ann Fabric: 10% discount for military service members and their families year round.

Lowe's: 10% discount.

Michaels: 15% discount for military families every day.

Target: Through Saturday, 10% discount on in-store and online purchases for veterans, active military, spouses and dependent children. To get this discount, register at www.target.com.

Toys R Us: 15% off in-store purchases through Saturday.

Walgreens: 20% off eligible regular-price items Saturday for all veterans, military and their families with Balance Rewards card and proof of military service.