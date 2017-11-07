UPDATE: Brad Hart beats Monica Vernon in run-off for Cedar Rapids mayor. Hart received 9518 votes to Vernon's 7995.

_ _ _ _ _ _

Original Story:

Voters in Cedar Rapids will head back to the polls in December, after no candidate manages to get more than 50% of the vote.

It was anticipated that a runoff could come in the crowded field of 8 candidates.

Unofficial results have Monica Vernon at 30.34% of the vote, she will be one of the candidates back on the ballot next month.

Early results suggest she'll face off against Brad Hart who got 20.37% of the vote; however, these are unofficial results and Scott E. Olson brought in 20.00% of the vote.

The runoff will be set for December 5.

The Linn County Board of Supervisors will canvass final results on Thursday at 2 p.m. for Cedar Rapids races. The canvass of results for all other cities in Linn County will be next Tuesday.

Current Cedar Rapids Mayor Ron Corbett is eyeing a run at the Governor's Office for 2018.