Runoff set for Cedar Falls council member-at-large

Unofficial results show there will be a runoff with the Cedar Falls council member-at-large race. Rob Green captured 39.9% of the votes, LeaAnn Saul 34%, and Erin Cornelius 25.8%. According to Black Hawk County Auditor Grant Veeder, there will be a runoff December 5th between Green and Saul, if totals are confirmed after November 9th canvass.

Green: 2108

Saul: 1800

Cornelius: 1765