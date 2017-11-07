UPDATE: Name released of Dubuque shooting victim

A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in Dubuque Tuesday afternoon.

Central A. Hightower, 24, of Dubuque was in an alley between Jefferson and West 11th Streets when officers found him suffering from three gunshot wounds.

Hightower told officers the shooting happened during an attempted robbery. The only description he could provide of the suspects was three masked men.

According to police, Hightower remains hospitalized at Unity Point Finley Hospital and is in stable condition following surgery yesterday to treat the gunshot wounds he received. KWWL has learned, following the shooting, the hospital was placed on a brief lockdown, according to their communications manager. It has now been lifted.

According to police, at this time, no arrests have been made.