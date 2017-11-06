Update: Sean Combs 'just joking' on name change from Diddy to Love

UPDATE: Sean Combs says he was only joking when he announced over the weekend that he had changed his nickname from Diddy to Love, as in Brother Love.

The rapper and producer took to Twitter and Instagram to set the record straight after he says he learned "you cannot play around with the internet." He says Love is one of his "alter egos." Combs' other nicknames over the years include Puff Daddy, Puffy, P. Diddy and Diddy. He now says he'll answer to any of those names and also Love.

That's the opposite of what he said in a video posted on his 48th birthday Saturday. He told fans in that message that was going by "Love, a.k.a. Brother Love" and wouldn't answer to anything else.

---------

Rapper and producer Sean Combs has changed his nickname once again.

In a video posted to Twitter Saturday, Combs said he was celebrating his birthday by changing his name to "Love, a.k.a. Brother Love." Combs says he won't be answering to Puffy, Diddy, Puff Daddy or any of his other monikers.

Before announcing what he called "serious, serious news," Combs explained that the name change was due to the fact that he has changed as a person and is not who he was before. He says he knows changing his name again is "risky" and may come off as "corny."

He turned 48 on Saturday.