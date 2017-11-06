UPDATE: No deaths in carbon monoxide incident at Marshalltown church

UPDATE: The Marshalltown Fire Chief is now saying no one died after several people got sick in a small church building filled with "lethal levels" of carbon monoxide.

According to a press release from the department: "This is a correction to the news release sent on the afternoon of November 6, 2017. It was reported that one of the victims from the carbon monoxide incident at 305 E. South Street had died. It became known this morning that this information is incorrect and there were no deaths associated with this incident. The Department apologizes and accepts full responsibility for releasing this inaccurate information."

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DES MOINES REGISTER: 1 dead, 14 are hospitalized after 'lethal levels' of carbon monoxide filled an Iowa church building.

-------------------------------------------------------

Old Story: (AP) -- Authorities say 15 people were hospitalized after breathing in carbon monoxide that had built up at a central Iowa church.

Medics and police officers sent around 2:45 p.m. Sunday to the Church of God in Marshalltown found several people inside complaining of headaches and breathing difficulties.

The first responders helped people out of the church for treatment and eventual trips to a Marshalltown hospital. Eight of the victims later were taken to hospitals in Iowa City and Des Moines.

Authorities say they found a gasoline-powered generator in the building basement that had been running to provide heat and lights.