TRACKING: Wintry mix to snow, strong winds and falling temps

A strong cold front has track through KWWL viewing area will bring a wintry mix changing to snow, strong northwest winds and falling temperatures. Temperatures will continue to fall this afternoon and evening, causing flash freezing concerns.

We've had several reports of roadways becoming very icy. Be cautious of sidewalks and parking lots as well.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY covers the viewing area today for potentially hazardous conditions. Temperatures will fall quickly and wet surfaces will freeze fast. This will create slippery conditions. Snowfall will be heaviest (up to 2" or so) from Waterloo to Decorah northward with lighter amounts to the east and south. Blowing snow may be an issue with gusts to 40 mph much of the day. Strong winds continue tonight as lows drop to around zero or 5 below with chills possible to 25 below zero.

We stay cold through the middle of next week. A few snow showers may track through Friday night with another chance of light snow late Sunday into Monday morning.

