TRACKING: Wintry mix possible Thursday, then cold temperatures - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

TRACKING: Wintry mix possible Thursday, then cold temperatures

Updated:
Written by Mark Schnackenberg, KWWL Storm Track 7 Chief Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Tuesday Night Forecast Tuesday Night Forecast
7 AM Thursday 7 AM Thursday
1 PM Thursday 1 PM Thursday
5 PM Thursday 5 PM Thursday
City By City Forecast City By City Forecast

Our weather will remain relatively calm through Wednesday night.  We will have a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky tonight with a northwest wind turning northeast 5-10 mph, and temperatures in the lower 20s.

A partly sunny sky is expected tomorrow with highs in the middle 30s north to lower 40s south, so a bit cooler than experienced today.  The wind will be northeast to southeast 5-10 mph.

The big change we've been advertising starts Thursday.  Forecast trends bring Thursday afternoon and Friday's system in a bit weaker, as well as a little less moisture.  The area remains dry Thursday morning, with a mix of rain, snow and potential freezing moves in Thursday afternoon.  This could have an impact on the Thursday evening commute. Any precipitation will be light, and the exact placement of it will be ironed out over the next 24 hours.

If you plan to travel for the holiday, continue checking back for forecast updates on KWWL. 

For more weather information, click here.   

Schnack's Blog 

Download the FREE Storm Track 7 Weather App

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.