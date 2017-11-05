TRACKING: Wintry mix possible Thursday, then cold temperatures

Wondering what the weather will be like? Zoom into street level and see what it will look like as it passes over, including cloud cover or potential storms.

Our weather will remain relatively calm through Wednesday night. We will have a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky tonight with a northwest wind turning northeast 5-10 mph, and temperatures in the lower 20s.

A partly sunny sky is expected tomorrow with highs in the middle 30s north to lower 40s south, so a bit cooler than experienced today. The wind will be northeast to southeast 5-10 mph.

The big change we've been advertising starts Thursday. Forecast trends bring Thursday afternoon and Friday's system in a bit weaker, as well as a little less moisture. The area remains dry Thursday morning, with a mix of rain, snow and potential freezing moves in Thursday afternoon. This could have an impact on the Thursday evening commute. Any precipitation will be light, and the exact placement of it will be ironed out over the next 24 hours.

If you plan to travel for the holiday, continue checking back for forecast updates on KWWL.

