TRACKING: Windy with snow showers, flurries today

A system tracking to our north is combining with a weak system track to our south. Both will squeeze out some snow showers and flurries today with some rain possibly mixing in this afternoon as highs climb into the mid 30s to low 40s. Strong northwest winds will keep it feeling colder, though, with gusts to 30 mph this afternoon through tonight. Snowfall amounts will be light, but some surfaces may be coated so be careful walking and driving today.

We drop into the teens tonight with highs on Tuesday only in the mid 20s to low 30s. Winds will stay gusty tomorrow... up to 25 mph at times. The rest of the week we are in the 30s for highs with lows in the teens and 20s. We will be mainly dry, but could see flurries off and on, especially on Wednesday. We warm back to the 40s over the weekend.

Schnack's Blog



