TRACKING: Windy today with chance of wintry mix

Wednesday starts out dry, but as the morning goes on, there is a chance for area of light snow, or a light wintry mix. We aren't anticipating much in the way of accumulation, but there may be a few slick spots on the roads. Not everyone will see a wintry mix tomorrow.

A bigger concern will be the wind late morning through the afternoon. As the system tracks through, the wind will pick up out of the northwest 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph possible. Highs will be in the middle 30s to lower 40s and may occur early. As the winds turn to the northwest, temperatures may start to fall.

Tomorrow night the wind will die down a bit, and we will have a few flurries.

More flurries are possible the rest of the week. Temperatures will average around 40° as we head into the weekend.

Schnack's Blog



