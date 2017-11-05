TRACKING: Windy Monday, chance of light snow and flurries

Clouds today have kept temperatures a little cooler in northeast Iowa. The clouds will overspread eastern Iowa tonight, as our next system tracks in from Canada. This will mainly track to our northeast, giving northeast Iowa the best chance at any light snow or flurries. Any light snow or flurries would occur after midnight tonight, and mainly from Decorah to Dubuque. Most of the accumulation stays in portions of Wisconsin.

Another band of moisture wraps around the system on Monday, bringing another potential for scattered light snow, again mainly to northeast Iowa. Any accumulation would be a trace, to less than a half inch. The bigger problem will be the wind Monday afternoon, with wind speeds NW 15-25 mph, gusting to 40 mph at times.

Cold air follows on Tuesday, with highs in the 20s, but we rebound into the 30s for the remainder of the week. Flurries are possible Wednesday into Thursday. Temperatures in the 40s are possible next weekend.

Schnack's Blog



