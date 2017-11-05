TRACKING: Windy evening, then calming down

The wind remains gusty through about 10 or 11 PM, and then will begin to subside a bit after that. Lows tonight drop to the upper teens. Thursday will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny with high temperatures reaching the upper 20s to lower 30s. The wind won't be as strong, WNW 5-10 mph.

Our weather pattern over the next several days will be less active. We will have a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky through the weekend, with temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. There may be a few flurries Thursday and Sunday. It will be breezy on Tuesday, with a west wind 10-20 mph.

