TRACKING: Windy and cooler overnight, then sunshine Tuesday

The snow and rain will come to an end early this evening, but temperatures will drop with a gusty northwest wind. Watch for slick spots this evening if you have any travel to do, especially across northeast Iowa.

The wind remains gusty overnight, northwest 15-25 mph. After midnight, the wind should begin to calm down just a bit. Lows drop into the teens. Cloud will clear out after midnight, leading into a mostly sunny and cooler Tuesday with highs in the 20s and a NW wind 5-15 mph.

Tuesday night we will see an increase in clouds ahead of our next system, which will be a clipper. Right now, the track puts most of the snow and wintry mix northeast of the KWWL viewing area, but northeast Iowa once again has the best chance at light snow.

Temperatures the remainder of the week will warm back up into the 30s, with low 40s on Saturday. Sunday will be a bit cooler, with a slight chance for snow.

Schnack's Blog



