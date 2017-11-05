TRACKING: Warmer temperatures Sunday, chance of lt. wintry mix - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

TRACKING: Warmer temperatures Sunday, chance of lt. wintry mix

Updated:
Written by Mark Schnackenberg, KWWL Storm Track 7 Chief Meteorologist
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for southeast Iowa. Light icing is possible, which may cause travel issues today. The ground is still very cold after our long stretch below 0°. Highs today reach near freezing for today across all of eastern Iowa. Counties farther to the north and west stay mainly dry for today but under mainly cloudy skies. 

Drying begins late tonight. Clouds begin to track out early Monday morning. Any clouds that linger help keep us mild overnight. Lows cool into the mid-teens and low 20s tonight. Clearing continues Monday morning to sunshine in the afternoon. Highs Monday are even milder and warm to the low to mid-30s, which is above normal for early January.

Mild and dry conditions remain for Tuesday and part of Wednesday. Light rain may change over to a wintry mix Wednesday into Thursday. Much cooler air returns by the end of the week. 
 

