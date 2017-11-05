TRACKING: Warmer temperatures ahead - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

TRACKING: Warmer temperatures ahead

Written by Mark Schnackenberg, KWWL Storm Track 7 Chief Meteorologist
Our streak of bitter cold temperatures has come to an end across eastern Iowa.

Today, most of the precipitation as stayed south of Cedar Rapids, where southeast Iowa has had freezing drizzle and wintry mix which has made the roads slick.  Any precipitation ends this evening and we will be left with a mostly to partly cloudy sky tonight.  A few slick spots are possible due to re-freezing.

Monday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny at times.  It will be mild with temperatures in the middle 30s to near 40°, so expect some of the snow to melt.  That snow melt will add more moisture to the atmosphere, leading to fog potential Monday night into Tuesday morning, and again Tuesday night in Wednesday.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week, with highs near, or exceeding 40°.  Areas of drizzle or light rain are possible later in the day, as we track our next storm system that will bring rain Wednesday night, changing to a wintry mix and snow Thursday.  It's still too early to determine how much snow, if any, accumulates.  Stay with KWWL for updates.

